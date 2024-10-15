Can you help? Police looking for missing man in Warren County

CARLISLE — Can you police find this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Carlisle Police posted a photo on social media saying that Christopher Kimmel had gone missing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local fire inspector, former prosecutor among 132 arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
- Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall
- Victim who had house stolen in quit claim deed fraud details frustrating fight
He was last seen walking on Chamberlain Road on Sunday.
Mr. Kimmel is listed as 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can contact Carlisle Police at (937) 425-2525.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]