Can you help? Police looking for missing man in Warren County

Christopher Kimmel, missing Carlisle person Photo contributed by Carlisle Police (via Facebook) (Carlisle Police (via Facebook) /Carlisle Police (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

CARLISLE — Can you police find this man?

Carlisle Police posted a photo on social media saying that Christopher Kimmel had gone missing.

He was last seen walking on Chamberlain Road on Sunday.

Mr. Kimmel is listed as 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Carlisle Police at (937) 425-2525.

