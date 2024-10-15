Can you help? Police looking for missing man in Warren County

CARLISLE — Can you police find this man?

Carlisle Police posted a photo on social media saying that Christopher Kimmel had gone missing.

He was last seen walking on Chamberlain Road on Sunday.

Mr. Kimmel is listed as 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Carlisle Police at (937) 425-2525.

