Can you help? Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing iPhone in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for help to find two suspects accused of stealing an iPhone in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police said in a social media post that a man and woman are accused of stealing an iPhone 16 Pro Max worth nearly $900.

The incident happened Sunday at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Miller at (937) 426-1255, extension 162.

Callers may remain anonymous.

iPhone Theft Suspect #1 Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

iPhone Theft Suspect #2 Photo contributed by City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /City of Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

