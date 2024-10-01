Can you help? Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing iPhone in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for help to find two suspects accused of stealing an iPhone in Beavercreek.
Beavercreek Police said in a social media post that a man and woman are accused of stealing an iPhone 16 Pro Max worth nearly $900.
The incident happened Sunday at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Miller at (937) 426-1255, extension 162.
Callers may remain anonymous.
