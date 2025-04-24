Call or quack for help; Police, firefighters return baby duck to safety

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A baby duck took a wrong turn into a storm drain late Tuesday night and was unable to get out.

Officers from the Beavercreek Twp. Police Department and Fire Department worked together to free the little bird.

Their late-night ‘rescue mission’ was a success thanks to ‘teamwork, flashlights, and a whole lot of heart,’ said a spokesperson for the Beavercreek Township Fire Department on social media.

“Don’t miss the concerned kitty keeping watch nearby,” the spokesperson said.

A neighborhood cat watched over the operation and is seen sitting near the storm in one of the photos the fire department posted on social media.

“Big thank you to @BeavercreekOHPD and our firefighters for always answering the call — even when it quacks,” the spokesperson said on social media.

