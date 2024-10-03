CINCINNATI — A well-known baker visited a popular Ohio steakhouse this week.

Buddy Valastro, star of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” posted on his social media about a visit he made at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati on Sept. 30.

“Huge thanks to the chef and team for an unforgettable meal,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “Can’t wait to visit again!”

Valastro said the steaks he had were “perfect” and the desserts were “next-level.”

He also posted photos of the restaurant’s two desserts, a Ruby shoe and Ruby Rolex watch.

Valastro runs Carlo’s Bake shop in New Jersey.

‘Cake Boss’ star visits, dines at Ohio steakhouse Photos contributed by Buddy Valastro (via Facebook) (Buddy Valastro (via Facebook) /Buddy Valastro (via Facebook))

