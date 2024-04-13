Busy roads, intersection closed in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Two busy roads in downtown Dayton are closed for water and sewage line work, according to a social media post from the city.

West 5th Street is closed between South Ludlow and South Jefferson Streets.

South Main Street is closed between 4th and 6th Streets.

The intersection of 5th and Main Streets is closed.

The streets and intersection will reopen on Monday, April 15 at 5 a.m.

According to the post, parking garages will be accessible.

