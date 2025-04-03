Busy road closed due to downed power poles in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A busy road is closed due to downed power poles after Wednesday night’s storms.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that State Route 29 is closed between Fleetfoot Road and Meyer Roads.

It is due to downed power poles.

The sheriff’s office has asked drivers to avoid the area.

The region sustained damage from Wednesday night’s storms.

The sheriff’s office did not say when that part of State Route 29 would reopen.

