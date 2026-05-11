Busy intersection reopened after utility truck overturns into embankment, hits bridge in Greene Co.

GREENE CO. — A busy intersection is back open after a specialized utility truck overturned into an embankment in Greene County last month.

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The Greene County Engineer’s Office said in a social media post on Saturday that Indian Ripple Road at Factory Road is back open.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a utility truck hit a bridge on Indian Ripple Road and Factory Road on April 30.

Indian Ripple Road at Factory Road was closed between Alpha Bellbrook and Upper Bellbrook Roads. Factory Road was also shut down between Shakertown and Indian Ripple Roads.

The crash involved a digger derrick, which is a specialized utility truck equipped with a hydraulic boom and auger, according to Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff.

This kind of equipment is typically used in the power and telecommunications industries.

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The Greene County Engineer’s Office assessed the bridge after the crash.

“The approach rail on the southwest corner was completely destroyed. On the bridge itself, four bridge guardrail post anchors were completely sheared off and/or ripped out of the concrete deck, and a fifth guardrail post was structurally compromised, and the bridge rail was completely destroyed,” Goff said.

They removed the damaged rail and posts. The concrete was cut, jackhammered out, and rebar and guardrail anchor hardware was installed at the five guardrail post locations.

“Fast-set structural concrete is being poured/placed on Friday, May 8 and guardrail was installed on Saturday May 9,” said Goff.

No one was injured in the crash.

The company who owns the truck will pay for the repairs to the bridge.

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