Busy intersection closed after tree knocks down power lines in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A busy intersection is closed due to power lines down after a tree fell in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that deputies have shut down Frederick Pike between Philadelphia Drive and Brantford Road.

AES Ohio crews are at the scene making repairs, according to the social media post.

“At this time, the roadway is expected to remain closed for approximately another hour, though that timeframe may change,” the sheriff’s office said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

