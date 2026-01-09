Busy intersection closed due to crash in Washington Township

A busy intersection is closed after a crash in Washington Township on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies and medics responded around 7:25 a.m. to Spring Valley and Paragon Roads on a reported crash.
Washington Township wrote in a social media post that Spring Valley and Paragon Roads are closed due to the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Over 2,600 outages reported across region due to high winds
- Rain with high winds moving through Miami Valley
- Coroner IDs woman killed in crash involving ambulance in Butler County
The township said that medics are at the scene.
They expected the roads to reopen soon.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group