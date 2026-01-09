Busy intersection closed due to crash in Washington Township

A busy intersection is closed after a crash in Washington Township on Friday.

Deputies and medics responded around 7:25 a.m. to Spring Valley and Paragon Roads on a reported crash.

Washington Township wrote in a social media post that Spring Valley and Paragon Roads are closed due to the crash.

The township said that medics are at the scene.

They expected the roads to reopen soon.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

