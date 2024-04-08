‘Busy but fun;’ Local businesses hope to make big profits with eclipse crowds

SPRINGFIELD — Local shops and restaurants were flooded with business on Monday as the total solar eclipse brought in major crowds.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Clark County businesses had hopes of making a big profit.

Many who saw the total solar eclipse were left speechless.

“It was a spiritual experience,” Virginia resident Melvin King said.

The King family drove almost eight hours on a last-minute decision to see the eclipse at National Road Commons in Springfield.

“I was so surprised that it looked like it was nighttime, and then it just turned back. Right into today,” Andrew King said.

Griddles and Cheese is one of the food trucks set up at the Commons eclipse event.

“We enjoy it. I work with my daughter and my best friend and it’s girls’ night out every time around on the truck,” Griddles and Cheese owner Elissa Hensley said.

Hensley opened the truck four years ago. She said she is used to big crowds but wanted Monday to be special.

“We’re hoping for a busy but fun day,” Hensley said.

Liz Erter, owner of Double E Coffee Company shared the same sentiment as Hensley, especially since this was her first day in business.

“We would slowly move into the crowd and honestly it just right off the gate, it was just busy,” Erter said. “This went beyond my expectations.”

CEO of Greater Springfield Partnership Michael McDorman said hundreds of people saw the eclipse at National Road Commons.

“Hard to gauge the economic impact of something like this. But what we can tell you is our hotels are full and that means great opportunity,” McDorman said.

Andrew King said he was glad he went to the event.

“It was very weird, and it was so beautiful. It was so cool,” he said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to many businesses that said Monday’s turnout exceeded expectations.

