‘Never had an experience like this;’ Total solar eclipse amazes viewers across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio experienced its first total solar eclipse in more than 200 years.

Thousands of people went to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta.

Thomas Anderson traveled from Russells Point to watch their first eclipse at the museum.

“It was pretty,” Anderson said. “I’m glad I requested the day off work.”

Shandra Young got to take the moment in with her baby granddaughter.

“Never had an experience like this in my life before. It’s awesome,” Young said.

The temperature dropped as the crowd became mesmerized by the show in the sky.

“It’s really a fascinating thing,” said Andy Cao, who came all the way from Columbus to see his first total eclipse.

Now people are all eagerly awaiting the next time they can find themselves in the path of totality.

“Never thought this small town in Ohio would be out here to see an eclipse like we did,” Anderson said.

