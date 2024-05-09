Aldi to slash prices on hundreds of essential items

TROY — A popular grocery store has announced it is slashing prices on hundreds of items to help take the sting out of grocery bills.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., Aldi recently announced they are slashing prices on more than 250 items, to try and help people save millions through Labor Day.

Tyson Poore said he is tired of how much money he has to spend on essential items such as food.

“I mean there’re people out here starving and the rising food prices, raising the gas prices, raising the cost of living is really hurting a bunch of people,” Poore said.

This is why when he has to go grocery shopping, he says he goes to Aldi.

“Probably one of the only places you can get a decent price on your food, I go here every day pretty much,” Poore said.

Aldi said the items included are already low-priced items like cookout essentials, travel-ready snacks, and healthier foods.

News Center 7 reached out to Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart to get a sense of what their summer sales are.

We did not hear back by the time of reporting.

Poore said while summer deals are great, he wants to see grocery stores have more reasonable prices.

“I mean, I think we’re trying to help the gap but it still messed up,” he said.

