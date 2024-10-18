Businesses set to reopen after gas leak forced hours-long closure in Butler Township

BUTLER TWP. — Businesses hope they can get back to normal after a gas leak forced them to close on Thursday.
As we reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 5:00, it happened in Butler Township around noon at the intersection of Miller Lane and Benchwood Road.
Benchwood Road reopened around 5:30 p.m.
Crews were working on a road widening project when it hit a gas line.
Our News Center 7 team on the scene reported at least seven businesses near the intersection were closed due to the leak. They told a woman that one restaurant was closed.
“You just go across the road to the next restaurant,” she said. “I guess it could happen anywhere.
