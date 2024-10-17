Gas leak forces Chick-fil-a, Speedway, Aldi & more to close; shuts down busy intersection

BUTLER TWP. — A busy Montgomery County intersection and several restaurants, stores, and businesses around the area closed due to a gas leak.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene, speaking with people who are looking for answers about the situation. He’ll have that and how long the area will remain closed tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first report of a gas line being hit in the area of Benchwood Road and Miller Lane came in around noon, according to dispatchers. Since then, crews have been on the scene, trying to make repairs.

Our News Center 7 team on the scene has reported at least seven businesses near the intersection have closed due to the leak, including Speedway, Chick-fil-A, Aldi, Culver’s, New Life Church, and Wright Patterson Credit Union.

Aldi and Culver’s both have signs on their doors saying they’ll be closed for the remainder of the day. Aldi said they plan to reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



