Business suffers $20K in damages after fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — A business suffered damages after a fire in Sidney over the weekend.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. on May 12 on initial reports of an industrial fire at Cargill at 2400 Industrial Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of smoke coming from the fifth floor of the “crush” plant, according to a city spokesperson.

They also discovered that a large hopper on the first floor was also on fire.

Firefighters utilized a master stream to attack the first-floor fire and a standpipe stream to the fifth-floor fire, the spokesperson said.

The cause was determined to be an accidental fire in dust collection bags and a large hopper.

The estimated cost of damages is $20,000.

Mutual aid was provided by Anna EMS and Fire, Locking Fire, and the Piqua Fire Departments.

Sidney Police also assisted with traffic control.

