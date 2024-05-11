‘Building confidence;’ New apartments coming to Downtown Dayton apart of Dayton Housing Tour

DAYTON — Today, people can get a sneak peek of more than a hundred new apartments coming to Downtown Dayton.

It’s a big project, but it didn’t happen without some controversy.

If you take a drive through Dayton, near the Oregon District you’ll see a lot of construction. Workers are putting the finishing touches on the 503 building.

Within the next two months, the four-story building will have at least 125 apartments.

The Kentucky Developer, Weyland Ventures is behind the project.

>> Police investigating shooting in Dayton

“It’s again, building confidence that private investment is actually happening and being driven into our city,” Dayton Manager of Economic Development Victoria Morris said.

The building on Wayne Ave and Fourth Street sits in an area now being called ‘Oregon East’.

It was the former site of Garden Station, a community garden and art park.

News Center 7 previously reported on the push to preserve Garden Station in 2016. At one point, the city discussed moving Garden Station to another location.

We asked city leaders what happened to Garden Station.

>> Police investigating shooting after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

“What we will say and what we can say- the city has been very strategic with how we redevelop this property,” Morris said.

City Leaders said the 503 will put people in the heart of the city, with almost everything they need in walking distance.

“It will allow people the chance to shop and support 1st floor Downtown retail opportunities that are doing the work so we have services, amenities, and entertainment opportunities in Downtown Dayton,” Morris said.

Those opportunities will bring money and boost Dayton’s bottom line.

People can check out the 503 apartments as a part of the Dayton Housing Tour. It’s free and open to the public from 1-5 p.m.









©2024 Cox Media Group