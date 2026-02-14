Brunch café celebrates grand opening of new location near The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — A brunch café in Beavercreek is celebrating the opening of a second location today.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Café, a locally owned brunch café, is celebrating the opening of its new location near The Greene, at 4448 Indian Ripple Road.

Customers who dine in during Saturday’s grand opening can meet the team and enjoy a 30 percent discount.

The brunch café is known for serving fresh, globally inspired breakfast and lunch with daily baked pastries and a full espresso bar.

Toasted first opened at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in November 2024.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Toasted is also working to open a third location in Vandalia.

Their hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

