33-year-old man dead, child injured after being hit by train

MARION, Ohio — One person is dead, and a child was seriously injured after being hit by a train on Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call from the railroad company CSX that one of its trains struck two pedestrians at the Kenton Avenue crossing in Marion, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people.

A 33-year-old man, identified as Dalton McMillen, was pronounced dead, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A 12-year-old was found with serious injuries.

Marion police Major B.J. Gruber told WBNS-10 TV that the child had to be extricated from beneath the train.

The child was transported to Marion General Hospital and was later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus by medical helicopter.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

