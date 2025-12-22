Browns upset bid comes up short at home to Bills

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns fought for 60 minutes against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

But their upset bid came up short in a 23-20 loss at Huntington Bank Field against one of the AFC’s best teams.

The Browns’ defense held Bills quarterback Josh Allen to a season-low 130 passing yards. But James Cook III ran for 117 yards and two scores as Buffalo improved to 11-4 overall.

Cleveland fell to 3-12 with two games remaining.

The Browns jumped ahead as Shedeur Sanders threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. to take a 7-0 lead. But the Bills responded as Cook’s 44-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7-7.

Cleveland had a chance to score points on their next drive. But Sanders’ pass bounced off Quinshon Judkins, and Buffalo safety Jordan Pryor intercepted it.

The Bills took advantage as Ty Johnson’s touchdown run gave them a 13-7 lead. Cook added his second rushing touchdown of the game to increase it to 20-10.

Late in the second quarter, Judkins was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury. It occurred when he was tackled after catching a short pass from Sanders. Judkins did not return.

Fannin scored his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 23-17 after three quarters.

Andre Szmyt’s 41-yard field goal got Cleveland closer, 23-20, with 8:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns did not score on the last two offensive possessions as the Bills ran out the clock.

In the loss, Myles Garrett recorded a half sack. The combined sack brought his season total to 22. He is one sack shy of breaking the NFL single-season sack record.

The Browns conclude the 2025 season against two AFC North Division rivals.

Their next game will be Dec. 28 when they host Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

Bills Browns Football Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Defensive end No. 95 Myles Garrett against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21, 2025 Photo contributed by Matt Starkey/Browns (via Browns.com) (Matt Starkey/Browns (via Browns.com))

