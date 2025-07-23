Browns unveil new ‘Alpha Dawg’ alternative helmet

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their new ‘Alpha Dawg’ all-brown alternate helmet, which will be worn during the 2025 season, marking the first time the team will wear a brown helmet.

The ‘Alpha Dawg’ helmet will be paired with an all-brown jersey combination and featured in three home games against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans, the team announced Wednesday.

“‘Alpha Dawg’ embodies what we set out to be as the Cleveland Browns, the leaders of the pack,” said JW Johnson, Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President and Partner. “We’re excited about this new alternate helmet and the ode it pays to the rich history of the color brown as part of our organization.”

The helmet features a matte all-brown shell, with a brown stripe between two orange stripes in the middle, and an all-brown facemask. This design is a departure from the team’s iconic orange helmets.

The NFL expanded its uniform policy in 2022 to allow teams a third helmet option, known as ‘alternate color helmets,’ which can be worn with authorized optional uniforms.

