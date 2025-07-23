Bomb squad responds after WWII-era grenade found in area home

LEBANON — A World War II-era hand grenade was recently found in an area home, prompting the response of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad was recently requested by the Lebanon Police Department due to the discovery.

“The grenade, identified as a MK1 and appearing to be intact, belonged to the reportee’s grandfather who served in World War II,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

The bomb squad was able to safely secure the grenade for further X-ray examination and proper disposal.

