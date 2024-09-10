Local

Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces new lawsuit, accused of sexual assault

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 8: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field on September 8, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — There are new allegations of sexual assault against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Harris County, Texas by a Jane Doe, according to CBS affiliate WOIO TV in Cleveland.

The woman accuses Watson of forcing herself on her four years ago when he played with the Houston Texans, the Associated Press reports.

She is asking for $1 million in damages.

The woman identified herself as ‘Jane Doe’ in court documents and said the incident happened in her apartment, the AP said.

Watson settled 23 of 24 lawsuits against him in 2022 after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment during therapy sessions.

He has denied any wrongdoing and multiple grand juries declined to formally charge on any criminal charges.

