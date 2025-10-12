Browns lose at Steelers; have lost 22 straight regular season games at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA — The misery continues for the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers led from start to finish in a 23-9 win at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw two second-half touchdowns as Pittsburgh held the Browns’ running game to 65 yards.

The Steelers outgained Cleveland in total yards, 335-248.

The Browns fell to 1-5 overall.

Pittsburgh took the game’s opening kickoff and drove to Cleveland’s 44-yard line. Chris Boswell made a 44-yard field goal to put the Steelers ahead, 3-0.

Boswell added two more field goals in the second quarter while Andre Szmyt’s 31-yarder cut the deficit to 9-3 at halftime.

After the Browns went three-and-out to start the second half, Pittsburgh drove 79 yards on 10 plays. Rodgers capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward to extend the advantage to 16-3. Szmyt’s 53-yard field goal got Cleveland within 10 points, 16-6, after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rodgers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to expand the lead to 23-6 to put the game out of reach.

Pittsburgh improves to 4-1 overall.

The Browns host Miami on October 19 at 1 p.m.

