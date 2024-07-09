Browns legend Bernie Kosar reveals Parkinson’s, liver disease diagnoses

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar says he’s in need of a liver transplant and is fighting Parkinson’s disease.

Kosar spoke with Cleveland Magazine about his multiple medical issues.

In the article published Tuesday, the 60-year-old said he was placed on a liver transplant list in the late spring. One of Kosar’s doctors, Dr. Michael Roizen, told the publication that there is more than a 90 percent chance that the former quarterback will need a new liver.

The Youngstown native also revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain, by an independent NFL doctor in February.

In the article, Kosar went on to say his body “gave out on him” in December when the Browns hosted the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

“I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year. Then I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion. It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low,’” he told the publication.

In March, his condition got worse, but he said he’s made improvements since then.

“I wish you could have seen me three months ago,’’ he said. “Actually, maybe not, because I looked like death. I felt like death.”

After the article was published, Kosar took to social media to say he’s been thankful for his team of doctors and everyone’s wishes.

“Thinking positive,” he wrote.

