MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over the weekend, a State Trooper arrested a man for going over 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

A trooper with the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol saw a man going 114 mph on State Route 4 in Montgomery County.

The man was arrested because Troopers said he was impaired.

Last year during the Fourth of July, troopers arrested 138 motorists for OVI.

