Man accused of starting fire in Kettering home facing arson charges

KETTERING — A man is facing charges after allegedly intentionally setting a fire inside a Kettering home.

Nicholas Flowers, 35, was charged last week with two counts of aggravated arson, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

The charges stem from a fire on July 3 in the 2100 block of E. Bataan Drive.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the firefighters were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

Flowers has been accused of setting a fire in the basement of the home while two people were sleeping in the home, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Kettering Police were contacted later that morning by Electronic Home Detention, who told them where Flowers was based on his ankle monitor’s location, Officer Cynthia James, public information officer for Kettering Police, told News Center 7.

Police then went to an address on S. Smithville Road in Dayton where Flowers “eventually exited the home per officers’ commands and was taken into custody.” He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

He was released from the hospital and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 4. He remains held there on a $375,000 bond.

Flowers is scheduled to be in court next on July 15.

