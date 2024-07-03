Firefighters, officers respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Kettering early Wednesday morning.

Kettering firefighters and officers were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of E. Bataan Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that smoke and flames were coming from the basement.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters and officers were on the scene, but no other information was available.

We will update this story.

