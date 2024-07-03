1 dead, 1 seriously injured after rollover crash in Greene Co.

XENIA TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash in Greene County Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Around 8:15 p.m. Xenia Township and Ohio State Highway Patrol crews were called to Wilberforce Clifton and Charleton Mill roads for reports of a crash with serious injuries.

An initial investigation found that a car traveled off the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway before traveling off the left side, hitting an embankment and overturning, according to OSP.

While overturning the passenger was thrown from the car.

They were pronounced dead.

Another person sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to an area hospital.

There were four people inside the car at the time of the crash, OSP said.

