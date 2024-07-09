Fire that killed young girl, critically injured man accidentally started by children

LANCASTER, Ohio — A fire that killed a young girl and critically injured a man was determined to have been accidentally started by children.

News Center 7 previously reported that Lancaster fire crews were called to the 800 block of North Pierce Ave on June 26 around 2:59 p.m. on reports of a house fire.

According to a release from the fire department, crews found 55-year-old Robert Daniels receiving medical treatment from a Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputy in the front yard.

The house was engulfed in flames. Daniels was taken to Ohio State Medical Center in critical condition.

54-year-old Sherry Eck and two young boys were able to escape the house before crews arrived.

A 3-year-old girl was found inside the house by firefighters and was pronounced dead on scene.

A Lancaster Firefighter was also injured, suffering burn injuries. They were taken to Fairfield Medical Center where they were treated and released.

The fire investigation concluded the cause of the fire was accidental, started by children playing with a lighter.

The house did not have working smoke alarms and was heavily damaged by the fire.





