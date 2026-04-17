Browns announce new details for groundbreaking of new stadium

BROOK PARK — The Cleveland Browns will soon break ground on a new stadium.

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The team announced on Thursday that the groundbreaking ceremony in Brook Park will take place on April 30 at 5 p.m., WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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Both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Governor Mike DeWine are expected to attend, in addition to owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, head coach Todd Monken, general manager Andrew Berry, and linebacker and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger.

The event is scheduled to take place at 18300 Snow Road in Brook Park.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the mass excavation at the site of the new stadium began in early March.

The new stadium is set to hold up to 75,000 fans.

It is currently expected to open in 2029.

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