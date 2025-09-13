Browns activate second-round draft pick, former Ohio State RB

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns have officially activated their newly signed second-round draft pick.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The team announced that they activated former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
He will not have an injury status for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a team spokesperson.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Cleveland officially signed Judkins to a rookie contract on Sept. 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I heard the gun go pop;’ 911 caller hears moment child shot near Montgomery Co. BMV
- Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $25K sold at local store
- Shots fired near high school end football game in Ohio
The Browns selected the former Buckeye 36th overall during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after leading them to a national championship.
To make room for Judkins, the team waived wide receiver Gage Larvadain.
Judkins will wear number 10 for the Browns.
Cleveland plays the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium on Sunday.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group