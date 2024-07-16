Brother remembers sister killed trying to save son from stolen SUV

CANAL WINCHESTER — A brother is remembering the legacy of her sister after she was killed trying to save her six-year-old son during an attempted carjacking in Ohio.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Alexa Staley died last week after jumping onto the hood of her SUV when thieves tried to drive off with her son sleeping in the backseat.

Her brother, Hayden Swartz, spoke with our news partner WBNS in Columbus and called her sister, “an amazing mother.”

“She was an extremely amazing person who had a heart for kids and teaching kids, being in SLP, and was just brilliant about her work,” he said.

Swartz hopes the suspects will turn themselves in.

“Do what is right,” he told WBNS. “Justice needs to be served and people need to learn their lesson that there’s law in this community and in this world.”

Columbus police say two men were seen running past Stakely before disappearing into an apartment complex.

They said anyone with video of the incident can send it to this website.

