Bridge remains closed after multi-county police chase, SWAT standoff in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A bridge remains closed after a multi-county chase ended with an hours-long standoff in Montgomery County last week.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 6:00, the chase started when Johnathon Brown, 32, was spotted leaving the Quality Inn on Miller Lane with two juveniles, according to police.

It ended on W. Linden Avenue near N. Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg after Brown drove into the side of a CSX train, News Center 7 previously reported.

The City of Miamisburg said on social media Monday that the bridge is closed “until further notice.”

