Breakfast snack packs sold at Kroger, Meijer stores in Ohio recalled

Breakfast snack packs sold at Kroger and Meijer stores across 13 states, including Ohio, are being recalled.

Over 690 cases of “Berry Buddies” breakfast snack products made by Naturipe were recalled because they contain wheat and eggs that are not listed on the label, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the incorrect back label was placed on the back of the package.

This product is usually found in the refrigerated section of the stores, in the produce or deli departments.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA instructed anyone with questions to contact the company at 1-239-598-6045 or info@naturipefarms.com.

