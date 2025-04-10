Break-ins at grocery store, gas station linked to ‘multi-county theft operation’ sheriff says

LOGAN COUNTY — A string of armed robberies at a grocery store and gas station involving thieves using crowbars and hammers has led to at least one arrest in what police have called a ‘multi-county theft operation.’

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first break-in happened March 29 at Thoman’s IGA supermarket in West Liberty.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigation found masked thieves used a hammer and crowbar to break glass doors to get inside, Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds said in a media release. The suspects were also spotted wearing dark clothing and gloves during the break-in.

The thieves were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money from the grocery store, Dodds said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects were seen stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the grocery store.

Logan County deputies were dispatched to another break-in reported at the Marathon gas station in West Mansfield Sunday. The thieves were seen using similar tools and wearing similar clothes to the Thoman’s IGA break-in suspects, Dodds said.

This suspect also got away with an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.

In the eight days between the robberies, multiple other state agencies got involved and one of the suspects was identified.

Arrest warrants were issued and officers in several counties began actively searching for the identified suspect before the second break-in happened, according to Dodds.

The suspect was located and arrested Monday in Franklin County. The identity of the suspect arrested was not released by investigators.

“These investigations are still open and on-going, and the confirmed identification of the secondary suspect is pending,” Dodds said in the media release.

Additional charges involving other counties is also anticipated, he said.

We’ll continue to update this story as new details become available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group