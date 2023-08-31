Boys & Girls of Dayton hosting Back to School block party today

DAYTON — An area organization will be hosting a back-to-school community block party later today.

The Boys & Girls Club of Dayton will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to students, K-12, the organization announced on social media.

It will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the 1800 block of W. Stewart Street in Dayton.

In addition to school supplies, there will be free food, free shoes, a resource fair, a DJ, and more.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, visit this website.

