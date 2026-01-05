Boyfriend sentenced for murder, disappearance of Ohio mother

HURON COUNTY — A man has been sentenced for the murder and 2017 disappearance of an Ohio woman.

Frederick Reer, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Amanda Dean.

Dean, a 36-year-old mother of four, was last seen in July 2017 in Collins, a small town in Huron County.

Investigators with BCI determined that Reer killed Dean inside a residence where the couple lived, then cleaned the crime scene and disposed of the evidence.

Dean’s body has never been found.

