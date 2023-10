DAYTON — On the morning of August 29th at approximately 9 a.m., NASA launched the first of the Artemis missions. This unmanned rocket will test elements needed to return humans to the surface of the Moon. Boonshoft guests are invited to watch the launch live in the planetarium. In a first-of-its-kind watch party at the Boonshoft, the event was projected in 360 degrees on our 50-foot dome.

For more information about this project, visit the Boonshoft’s Planetarium page.

