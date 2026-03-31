Bookstore remains closed over a month after fire causes structural damage

DAYTON — The owner of a Dayton bookstore says it could be another two to three weeks before she can reopen her shop, which has been closed for nearly 50 days.

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The Rabbit Hole Bookstore, located on the first floor of the First Street Garage, was shuttered by city inspectors following a fire investigation in February.

The investigation into the building’s safety began after a small fire was spotted near the parking garage entrance on Feb. 12.

While firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, the event prompted city inspectors to examine the rest of the facility.

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These inspectors eventually placed vacate notices on the doors due to structural concerns.

Larkin Vonault, owner of the Rabbit Hole Bookstore, said she did not expect the closure to last nearly two months.

She has been managing the facility’s challenges while the city conducts its review.

“If I’d know it was going to be 50 days, I would have laid down and cried,” Vonault said. “It’s a long process, of course we were angry but you can’t stay angry.”

Structural issues identified by the city included large cracks in concrete columns and exposed rebar in the floors and ceilings of the garage.

Photos from inspectors also showed a location where wooden poles appeared to be supporting a concrete column.

According to city leaders, chunks of concrete would come loose when vehicles drove through the garage, which led to the decision to close the facility.

The bookstore remained closed even after inspections showed the shop area itself was safe because city workers blocked the sidewalk due to concerns about loose bricks on the building’s facade.

Vonault said she is aware that the property requires further attention.

“There are some other issues in other parts of the building that need to be addressed and they will be,” Vonault said.

The closure also impacted Leise Salon, located next to the bookstore on the first floor.

Jane Scott, owner of Leise Salon, said she believed the city’s handling of the situation was flawed.

“I’m not saying there’s not some issues in there but I’m saying the city went about it all the wrong way,” Scott said.

Scott has since moved her equipment out of the building and stated that if she reopens, it will not be at the First Street location.

Steve Gondol, director of Dayton’s Neighborhood, Planning and Development Department, stated that the damage near the salon was particularly significant.

“The nature of the structural deficiency around the salon is so critical that there’s not a short-term fix,” Gondol previously said.

Vonault aims to reopen the Rabbit Hole Bookstore in mid-April if no further obstacles arise. Further repairs to the garage and the building’s facade are required before the facility can fully return to service

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