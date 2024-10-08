Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing woman sitting next to her 4-year-old

DAYTON — The bond has been set for a man accused of shooting a woman as she sat next to her 4-year-old.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Noah Corbitt, 23, of Dayton, is facing charges of murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and felonious assault.
Tuesday a judge set Corbitt’s bond at $1 million.
As News Center 7 previously reported, 26-year-old mother Jermea Lyle was shot on Sept. 21 while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
TRENDING STORIES:
- PHOTOS: Police, deputies investigating reported shooting in Montgomery County
- 3 dead after medical helicopter crashes on way to pick up patient in Northern Kentucky
- 2 men hospitalized after crash involving Mustang
- Ohio TV reporter seriously injured in shooting; man dead
Prosecutors said that Corbitt had been arguing with another man over money.
The other man got into the car where Lyle was a passenger.
Corbitt followed the car before firing at least one shot toward the vehicle hitting Lyle.
He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]