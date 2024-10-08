Bond set for man accused of shooting, killing woman sitting next to her 4-year-old

DAYTON — The bond has been set for a man accused of shooting a woman as she sat next to her 4-year-old.

Noah Corbitt, 23, of Dayton, is facing charges of murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and felonious assault.

Tuesday a judge set Corbitt’s bond at $1 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 26-year-old mother Jermea Lyle was shot on Sept. 21 while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Prosecutors said that Corbitt had been arguing with another man over money.

The other man got into the car where Lyle was a passenger.

Corbitt followed the car before firing at least one shot toward the vehicle hitting Lyle.

He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

