Bomb threat prompts investigation at University of Dayton

DAYTON — Police investigated a reported bomb threat at the University of Dayton.

In a notice sent out to students and staff, the university’s Department of Public Safety said a resident of Caldwell Apartments reported that they received a bomb threat.

An investigation was immediately launched and university police, along with Dayton Police and an explosive-detection dog, searched the complex and “found nothing of concern.”

“UD police will continue to patrol the building today. No additional actions by residents are needed at this time,” the university wrote in the alert.

