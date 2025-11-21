Bomb squad clears scene after reports of explosion; no threat to public

DAYTON — A bomb squad was called to a Dayton neighborhood late Thursday.

Around 10:45 p.m., Dayton police and fire were called to the first block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of an explosion, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

Sgt. Matthew Locke with Dayton police said investigators do believe a device did go off, and debris on the scene indicates there was an explosion.

The Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Locke said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The bottom of the vehicle was damaged from the blast.

