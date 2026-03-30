Bomb squad called after homeowner finds ‘railroad torpedoes’ in garage

CLARK COUNTY — A discovery while cleaning out a garage led to the bomb squad in Clark County on Monday.

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A homeowner in the 4700 block of Old Mill Road called the sheriff’s office and asked for a deputy to respond to inspect some possible explosives.

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The man said that he found around 30 “railroad torpedoes” while cleaning out his garage.

The devices were used in the railroad industry several years ago and contain potassium perchlorate, which can be dangerous, according to a media release.

The Hustead Fire Department responded, and the items were taken by the Dayton Bomb Squad.

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