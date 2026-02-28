Boil advisory lifted for part of Troy neighborhoods

TROY — A boil advisory has been lifted for part of Miami County.

As previously reported by News Center 7, there was a water main issue at the construction site of a new school on Swailes Road. It led Miami County to temporarily shut off water to the Creekwood Drive area.

The advisory included Heritage and Heritage Village subdivisions in Troy.

“The boil advisory affecting water customers on Creekwood Drive, Legacy Court, Robinson Way, and Duke Court, along with county customers on Creekwood Drive and nearby areas, has been lifted,” a city spokesperson said.

The Board of Miami County Commissioners said in a social media post that water samples were collected and tested in accordance with regulatory requirements.

“The results confirm that the water meets all state and federal drinking water standards,” the social media post said. “As a precaution, it is recommended that customers flush household plumbing by running cold water for several minutes and discard any ice made during the advisory period.”

Call (937) 440-5653 if anyone has questions.

©2026 Cox Media Group