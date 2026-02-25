Boil advisory issued for Troy neighborhoods

TROY — A boil advisory has been issued for an area of Troy, which includes two subdivisions.

There was a water main issue at the construction site of a new school on Swailes Road, and that led Miami County to temporarily shut off water to the Creekwood Drive area, a spokesperson for the City of Troy said.

The area includes Heritage and Heritage Village subdivisions.

“City water customers on Creekwood Drive, Legacy Court, Robinson Way, and Duke Court are affected by this temporary shutoff and boil advisory, along with county customers on Creekwood Drive, Valley Ridge Court, and Sunny Meade Place,” the spokesperson said in a release.

County staff anticipates that service will be restored sometime this afternoon.

Those impacted by the boil advisory are advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first.

The advisory is being issued as a precaution, the spokesperson added.

