Georgia police officer born in Miami Valley killed in line of duty 2 months before his wedding

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer who was born in the Miami Valley was killed in the line of duty last week.

Hahira Police Department Officer Caleb Abney died in a three-car crash along Interstate 75 on Feb. 19, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed to WSB-TV that Abney pulled over a Nissan driver on Interstate 75 when a driver in a Camaro crashed into his patrol car. Abney, who was inside his patrol car with emergency lights on, died at the scene. The Camaro driver later died at the hospital.

An obituary for Abney shows that he was born at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in 1999.

His mother was a U.S. Air Force nurse, so Abney grew up at WPAFB, Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, and Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Abney’s family settled down in Lowndes County, Georgia. After he graduated, Abney worked for Lowndes County Fire and Rescue before joining the Hahira Police Department.

Abney is survived by his parents and siblings along with his fiancé, Jordan Hicks. The couple got engaged a year ago and had set their wedding date for April 18, 2026.

Family and friends created a GoFundMe for Abney’s family and fiancé. You can click here if you wish to donate.

