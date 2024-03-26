Boil Advisory lifted in Lakeview over a week after deadly tornado

LAKEVIEW — The boil advisory issued for those in Lakeview in the aftermath of the deadly tornado earlier this month has been lifted.

The Logan County Heath District announced Tuesday morning that the alert had been officially lifted for the village of Lakeview.

The boil alert had been in effect since March 15, the day after the deadly tornado hit Logan County.

The health district said it will continue to offer free well water samples for those affected by the tornado today and tomorrow, until further notice. This will test for coliform bacteria and E.coli.

Anyone interested in water testing can contact the health district at (937) 592-9040 for more information.

