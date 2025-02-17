Boil advisory lifted days after major water main break in Troy

TROY — The citywide boil advisory for Troy has been lifted, according to a post from the city.

The advisory was issued after a large water main break occurred near the city’s water treatment plant in the 300 block of East Staunton Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

West Milton Service Director Ben Herron told News Center 7 that the boil advisory for West Milton and Ludlow Falls has also been lifted.

The water main break was repaired by City of Troy Water Distribution personnel early Saturday morning, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Water samples collected after the repair have been analyzed by the city’s microbiological lab, according to the post.

All samples collected indicate that the water is safe for all purposes, including drinking and cooking.

If your water is discolored, flush the faucet for one to 15 minutes. The city said some air may be present in the lines.

For more information, contact the City of Troy Water Treatment Plant at (937) 339-4826.

