Boil advisory for Clark County village lifted

A boil advisory that’s been in effect for three days in a Clark County village has been lifted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

South Vienna’s mayor, Toni Keller, told News Center 7 that the village-wide boil advisory had been lifted shortly before 1:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The advisory was initially issued Tuesday evening after a water main break on State Route 54.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group