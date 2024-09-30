Body found by fisherman in Great Miami River identified

DAYTON — The body found in the Great Miami River earlier this month has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body Monday as 56-year-old Tyrance Bell.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 17 medics and rescue boats responded to the 600 block of Monument Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a water rescue.

Bell’s body was discovered by a fisherman near the Monument Street bridge in Dayton, Mark Hess, Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety, confirmed.

“There was no obvious signs of trauma or foul play,” Hess said.

Five Rivers MetroParks Public Safety is leading the investigation.

